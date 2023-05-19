MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,459 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 891,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,363 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 333.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm Stock Up 1.4 %

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $58.23 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

