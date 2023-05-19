Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,615,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,241 shares.The stock last traded at $47.35 and had previously closed at $46.81.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
