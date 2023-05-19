Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,615,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,241 shares.The stock last traded at $47.35 and had previously closed at $46.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.



