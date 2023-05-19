Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $33.18. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 482,652 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

