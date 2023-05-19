MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.