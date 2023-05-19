CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $43.80 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

