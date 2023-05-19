WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.85 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.51 million and approximately $26.85 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834231 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.