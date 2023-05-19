MetisDAO Price Hits $23.14 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $23.14 or 0.00086290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.37 or 1.00073791 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.72063151 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,225,275.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

