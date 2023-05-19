Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

