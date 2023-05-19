Governance OHM Price Up 0.5% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,798.23 or 0.10434691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $392,952.69 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
