Lido DAO Price Tops $2.14 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00007987 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $67.93 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,296,918 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

