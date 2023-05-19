9,438 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

