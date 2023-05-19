HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after buying an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,332,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

