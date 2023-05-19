HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

