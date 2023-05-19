HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 1.5 %

BL stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.