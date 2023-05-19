QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stake Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after buying an additional 782,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 346,168 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $84,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $84,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,707.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,207,699 shares of company stock worth $10,477,936. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.19 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.