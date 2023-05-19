EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

CHT stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.