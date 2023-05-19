EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

