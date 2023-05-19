EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.