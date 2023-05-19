EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,914,024.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,914,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,779. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

