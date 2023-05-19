EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

