EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.