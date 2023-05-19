621 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

