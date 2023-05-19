EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

