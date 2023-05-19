EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,615,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

