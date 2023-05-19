EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

HYT opened at $8.43 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

