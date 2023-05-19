EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

