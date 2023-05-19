EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

