EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,816 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 590.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $19,642,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 11.6 %

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $14.69 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.