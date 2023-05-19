Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 359.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,263,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after purchasing an additional 448,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MTCH opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

