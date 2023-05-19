EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,827,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

