1,465 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,181,000 after acquiring an additional 301,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $40.14 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

