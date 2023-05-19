Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 471.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $151.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $152.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

