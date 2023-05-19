EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 312.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

