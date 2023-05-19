EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

