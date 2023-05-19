EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $142.51 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Toyota Motor

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.