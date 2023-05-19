EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Traeger by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Traeger by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth about $5,566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Traeger Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

