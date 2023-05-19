Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 463.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.