EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $193.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

