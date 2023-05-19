West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $350.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.