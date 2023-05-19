EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

