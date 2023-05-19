EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 93,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 178,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

