EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 475.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

