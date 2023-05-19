EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $431.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

