EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth about $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 52.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Open Text by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,187,000 after buying an additional 1,332,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

