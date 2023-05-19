EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

