Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 200 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

THG opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,984.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,800.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.