Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,628 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in UiPath by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,937 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,739,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

