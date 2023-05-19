Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

