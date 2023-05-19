EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.