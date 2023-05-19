Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

